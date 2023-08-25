“Once Upon a Wish Party” Brings Extra Magic to Walt Disney World

Today is the “Once Upon A Wish Party,” a very special wish-granting event taking place at Walt Disney World. Yesterday, the Disney Parks Blog shared a look at the Cast Members behind the magic of this special event and the Disney Parks social channels are sharing a look at party itself.

The “Once Upon A Wish Party” is a special event dreamed up by Disney cast members just for wish kids and their families in honor of World Princess Week.

For 40+ years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have partnered together to grant more than 150,000 wishes to deliver joy when it’s needed most for children facing critical illnesses and their families – a milestone celebrated on World Wish Day this year.

The event is happening in honor of World Princess Week.

The Disney Parks Blog referred to the event as “one of our largest wish-granting events ever”

More than 50 children with critical illnesses and their families from across the country will experience royal encounters with Disney characters near and far, tea and treats for everyone, and wish kids will even be proclaimed royalty for the evening at a royal ball.

More than 500 cast members from across the company worked together on this first-of-its-kind wish event.

The Disney Parks X account has shared a look at some of the magical moments from the party.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcomed our @MakeAWish kids with hugs and the perfect attire and accessories from @shopDisney for this evening’s royal ball. 🐭 pic.twitter.com/N9XSi4Fwy8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 25, 2023

What they’re saying:

Stefanie Steele, Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at Walt Disney World: “Only at Disney can you make an impact like this. Our cast members take great pride in Disney being the number one wish in the world, and it has been so inspiring to see the passion everyone is bringing to make sure dreams come true for these families….in a distinctly Disney way, of course.”

“Only at Disney can you make an impact like this. Our cast members take great pride in Disney being the number one wish in the world, and it has been so inspiring to see the passion everyone is bringing to make sure dreams come true for these families….in a distinctly Disney way, of course.” Angeline Aguayo, Disney Parks Events Manager: “We’ve been planning this event for more than a year and have worked together to make sure every detail is practically perfect. The care of our wish families remained at the heart of this event and our cast have risen to the occasion to create the most magical celebration for these families so they can make new happy memories together.”

“We’ve been planning this event for more than a year and have worked together to make sure every detail is practically perfect. The care of our wish families remained at the heart of this event and our cast have risen to the occasion to create the most magical celebration for these families so they can make new happy memories together.” Cast Member Abron Kelly: “Disney is the perfect place for wish families to get to be in the moment and not think about illness for a little while. Growing up in similar circumstances — illness, hospital beds, etc. — Disney was the place I could go and feel like a regular kid. I knew someday I wanted to create that magic for other kids. That’s why I became a cast member.”