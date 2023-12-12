A Make-A-Wish Kid Dream Comes True at the Disneyland Resort

Disney loves to help make dreams come true for Make-A-Wish kids. Disney Parks Blog shared the story of 11-year-old Ross, who had his first ride aboard the Incredicoaster.

What's Happening:

  • Disney has shared the story of 11-year-old Make-a-Wish kid Ross, whose dream was to ride the Incredicoaster.
  • Ross is an inspiring Disney Imagineer from New York who was diagnosed with leukemia.
  • During his treatment, he learned about this coaster by watching the Disney+ series Behind the Attraction.
  • His dream was to meet the Disney Imagineers and experience the attraction for himself.
  • Ross was granted his wish when they took him on a journey into how attractions are created.
  • He was invited to Imagineering’s headquarters in Glendale, California, for a behind-the-scenes tour, which is a very rare experience.
  • Ross was able to meet the people who made the magic happen, including Ride Engineering Studio Executive Mark Mesko and Principal Production Designer Ric Turner.
  • Mark and Ric showed Ross how the creative, engineering, and technical teams work together to create an incredible story through the coasters.

  • He was able to join the Walt Disney Imagineering Anaheim team, including Creative Development Executive Steve Roach, to see how attraction concepts are constructed into the real thing.
  • Finally, it was the moment that Ross was waiting for, being able to ride aboard the Incredicoaster for himself.
  • When asked to sum it up in one word, he said it was "surreal.".

  • For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to deliver happiness when it is most needed to wish kids and their families around the world.
  • Disney has helped fulfill more than 150,000 wishes globally with Make-A-Wish.

