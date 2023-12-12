A Make-A-Wish Kid Dream Comes True at the Disneyland Resort

Disney loves to help make dreams come true for Make-A-Wish kids. Disney Parks Blog shared the story of 11-year-old Ross, who had his first ride aboard the Incredicoaster.

Disney has shared the story of 11-year-old Make-a-Wish kid Ross, whose dream was to ride the Incredicoaster.

Ross is an inspiring Disney Imagineer from New York who was diagnosed with leukemia.

During his treatment, he learned about this coaster by watching the Disney+ Behind the Attraction .

. His dream was to meet the Disney Imagineers and experience the attraction for himself.

Ross was granted his wish when they took him on a journey into how attractions are created.

He was invited to Imagineering’s headquarters in Glendale, California, for a behind-the-scenes tour, which is a very rare experience.

Ross was able to meet the people who made the magic happen, including Ride Engineering Studio Executive Mark Mesko and Principal Production Designer Ric Turner.

Mark and Ric showed Ross how the creative, engineering, and technical teams work together to create an incredible story through the coasters.

He was able to join the Walt Disney Imagineering Anaheim team, including Creative Development Executive Steve Roach, to see how attraction concepts are constructed into the real thing.

Finally, it was the moment that Ross was waiting for, being able to ride aboard the Incredicoaster

When asked to sum it up in one word, he said it was "surreal.".

For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to deliver happiness when it is most needed to wish kids and their families around the world.

Disney has helped fulfill more than 150,000 wishes globally with Make-A-Wish.