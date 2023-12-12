A Make-A-Wish Kid Dream Comes True at the Disneyland Resort

Disney loves to help make dreams come true for Make-A-Wish kids. Disney Parks Blog shared the story of 11-year-old Ross, who had his first ride aboard the Incredicoaster.
What's Happening:
- Disney has shared the story of 11-year-old Make-a-Wish kid Ross, whose dream was to ride the Incredicoaster.
- Ross is an inspiring Disney Imagineer from New York who was diagnosed with leukemia.
- During his treatment, he learned about this coaster by watching the Disney+ series Behind the Attraction.
- His dream was to meet the Disney Imagineers and experience the attraction for himself.
- Ross was granted his wish when they took him on a journey into how attractions are created.
- He was invited to Imagineering’s headquarters in Glendale, California, for a behind-the-scenes tour, which is a very rare experience.
- Ross was able to meet the people who made the magic happen, including Ride Engineering Studio Executive Mark Mesko and Principal Production Designer Ric Turner.
- Mark and Ric showed Ross how the creative, engineering, and technical teams work together to create an incredible story through the coasters.
- He was able to join the Walt Disney Imagineering Anaheim team, including Creative Development Executive Steve Roach, to see how attraction concepts are constructed into the real thing.
- Finally, it was the moment that Ross was waiting for, being able to ride aboard the Incredicoaster for himself.
- When asked to sum it up in one word, he said it was "surreal.".
- For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to deliver happiness when it is most needed to wish kids and their families around the world.
- Disney has helped fulfill more than 150,000 wishes globally with Make-A-Wish.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com