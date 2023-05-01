Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “The Little Mermaid” Part of Your World Blend

You can be part of Ariel’s caffeinated world with a new Disney-themed coffee from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. – The Little Mermaid: Part of Your World Blend.
What’s Happening:
- Joffrey’s newest caffeinated creation, the Part of Your World Blend, will have you adding to your treasure trove. This medium-roasted flavored coffee will wake you up with swimmingly sweet notes of cane sugar, caramel, and vanilla.
- Joffrey’s Roastmasters searched the land and sea for a swimmingly sweet blend to be enjoyed in the human world.
- You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website for $12.99, and it will likely also be available at the Disney Springs Town Center location.
- This is just the latest Disney-themed bagged coffee from Joffrey’s, following The Mandalorian – Precious Cargo Blend, Disney100 Blend, and more.
- The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Blend has been reimagined into the Walt Disney World Resort Blend, available now!
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
