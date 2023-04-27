Live-Action Ariel to Meet Guests at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Walt Disney Studios Park

Fans of The Little Mermaid will be able to meet with Ariel from the new live-action movie at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris this summer.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of the film’s release on May 26th, Ariel will be venturing out to select Disney Parks where guests will get to meet her this summer.
- Starting at the Disneyland Resort in California, Ariel will venture on land to greet guests along the promenade near “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park.
- Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests will be able to see a special sneak peek and view props from the film, as well as meet Ariel herself, all inside Walt Disney Presents.
- Lastly at Disneyland Paris, guests can share an interactive and fun experience with Ariel, as she invites everyone at Walt Disney Studios Park to join a joyful, limited-time celebration in honor of the new movie release. From “Under the Sea” to “Kiss the Girl”, come and join in this unforgettable musical moment!
- This announcement seemingly confirms that Ariel will be meeting guests in her human form, opposed to her mermaid self.
- No start date for these experiences have been announced, other than “this summer.”
- Check out a short announcement video featuring Ariel herself, Halle Bailey:
- The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!
