Live-Action Ariel to Meet Guests at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Walt Disney Studios Park

Fans of The Little Mermaid will be able to meet with Ariel from the new live-action movie at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris this summer.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the film’s release on May 26th, Ariel will be venturing out to select Disney Parks where guests will get to meet her this summer.

Starting at the Disneyland Resort it’s a small world

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Walt Disney Presents

Lastly at Disneyland Paris, guests can share an interactive and fun experience with Ariel, as she invites everyone at Walt Disney Studios Park to join a joyful, limited-time celebration in honor of the new movie release. From “Under the Sea” to “Kiss the Girl”, come and join in this unforgettable musical moment!

This announcement seemingly confirms that Ariel will be meeting guests in her human form, opposed to her mermaid self.

No start date for these experiences have been announced, other than “this summer.”

Check out a short announcement video featuring Ariel herself, Halle Bailey:

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!