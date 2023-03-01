Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “The Mandalorian” Precious Cargo Blend

In honor of the premiere of Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. has introduced their latest Disney-themed coffee: The Mandalorian – Precious Cargo Blend.

This artisan coffee blend brings you the galaxy's finest quality medium-roasted Arabica beans and exclusive packaging inspired by Grogu. Part of the Star Wars

Joffrey’s Roastmaster has searched the galaxy for the finest quality Arabica beans and is excited to share this unique roast with you.

You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website Disney Springs

