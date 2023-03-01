Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “The Mandalorian” Precious Cargo Blend

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

In honor of the premiere of Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. has introduced their latest Disney-themed coffee: The Mandalorian – Precious Cargo Blend.

What’s Happening:

  • This artisan coffee blend brings you the galaxy's finest quality medium-roasted Arabica beans and exclusive packaging inspired by Grogu. Part of the Star Wars Specialty Coffee Collection, you can now enjoy smooth small-batch roasted coffee with this cosmic brew.
  • Joffrey’s Roastmaster has searched the galaxy for the finest quality Arabica beans and is excited to share this unique roast with you.
  • You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website for $12.99, and it will likely also be available at the Disney Springs Town Center location.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning