Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “Encanto” Familia Madrigal Blend

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. continues to introduce fun Disney-themed coffee with an item fit for the whole familia: the Encanto Familia Madrigal Blend!

What’s Happening:

Celebrate family, culture, and coffee with Joffrey’s Disney Encanto Familia Madrigal Blend , inspired by the movie that is beloved by audiences around the world.

, inspired by the movie that is beloved by audiences around the world. This is the newest addition to the Disney Specialty Coffee collection made from medium roast 100% Arabica beans from Colombia.

You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website Disney Springs

More Walt Disney World News: