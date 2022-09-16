Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “Encanto” Familia Madrigal Blend

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. continues to introduce fun Disney-themed coffee with an item fit for the whole familia: the Encanto Familia Madrigal Blend!

  • Celebrate family, culture, and coffee with Joffrey’s Disney Encanto Familia Madrigal Blend, inspired by the movie that is beloved by audiences around the world.
  • This is the newest addition to the Disney Specialty Coffee collection made from medium roast 100% Arabica beans from Colombia.
  • You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website for $12.99, and it is also available at the Disney Springs Town Center location.

