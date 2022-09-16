Breakfast with Santa Coming to Maria and Enzo’s at Disney Springs

Maria and Enzo’s Ristorante, the elegant Italian trattoria located in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting their first annual Breakfast with Santa dining series this winter.

What’s Happening:

The enchanting experience will include a delicious breakfast spread of classic menu items, a visit with Santa Claus, family-friendly holiday activities, take-home treats, and a keepsake photo souvenir.

Guests are invited to feast on a decadent family-style spread in the grand dining room. Attendees can fill up on signature gourmet menu offerings with sweet and savory options to please every palate. Adults (21+) will be privy to a complimentary Prosecco mimosa while little ones enjoy take-home treats. After breakfast, guests will be ushered over to meet Santa. Children can share their holiday wishes with him and will receive a keepsake photo from their special meet and greet.

Platinum and gold seating categories are available for the Breakfast with Santa packages. Seating category determines table location as well as the order in which guests meet Santa. Platinum ticket holders will receive priority seating at tables with the best sweeping views of Lake Buena Vista and will be first in line to see Santa. Pricing will vary by seating category, date, and time, beginning at $30 for children and $50 for adults plus tax and gratuity. There is no charge for children that are two and under to attend. Each breakfast experience is an hour and a half long.

Reservations are now open and can be made here

What They’re Saying:

Patina Restaurant Group Marketing Director, Kyle Collins said: “This holiday season, we couldn’t be more excited to be bringing a beloved yuletide tradition to Maria and Enzo's with our first annual Breakfast with Santa. Families will delight in the spirit of the season and create memories that will last a lifetime.”