Character Breakfast Returning to The Crystal Palace on October 25th

While character lunch and dinner is set to return to The Crystal Palace at the Magic Kingdom next week, it was just announced that character breakfasts will return to the Main Street restaurant on October 25th.

What’s Happening:

On September 20th, your friends from the Hundred Acre Wood will be rejoining the celebratory feasting for lunch and dinner at The Crystal Palace: A Buffet with Characters featuring Winnie the Pooh and Friends.

This greenhouse-inspired beauty is the perfect place to spend your day with some hugs and a feast, with options like Carved Prime Rib, Seasonal Ravioli, and Peel & Eat Shrimp.

But that’s not all, as it was just announced that Winnie the Pooh and pals are also returning for breakfast beginning October 25th at the Crystal Palace.

Reservations for breakfast will open up on September 22nd.

