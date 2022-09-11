Storyline Revealed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World

We got a few new details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the reimagining of Splash Mountain, today at the D23 Expo.

What’s Happening:

Alongside a rip-roaring performance of “Almost There” and “Dig a Little Deeper” from Tiana voice actress Anika Noni Rose, we also got some new details on the new attraction.

The new attraction’s story will pick up right where The Princess and the Frog left off. At the end of the film, Princess Tiana realizes her lifelong dream when she opens her restaurant, Tiana’s Palace. The story picks up during Carnival season, when Tiana is hosting a party for the people of New Orleans. She discovers her celebration is missing a key ingredient and needs our help to find it. On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Additionally, it was announced that talented voices from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

A model of the Disneyland version

