Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Model Showcased at D23 Expo “Wonderful World of Dreams” Pavilion

A new model of the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure remodel of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World and Disneyland has been unveiled at the Wonderful World of Dreams Disney Parks pavilion at the D23 Expo.

What’s Happening:

Found within the Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion is this model of the exterior of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

This model, with its single row logs, seems to be of the Disneyland version of the attraction.

We can see that the bare tree on top has been removed, with a more green replacement instead.

Off to the side of the attraction’s main drop is a new water tower which says: “Employee Owned – Tiana’s Foods – Est. 1927″

Zooming in on the model we can see the attraction marquee.

Concept art located near the model showcases a new violin playing Otter character created for the attraction.

New art also provides some more context for the Tiana’s Foods backstory of the attraction.

The video below shows off an Imagineering research trip to New Orleans as well as a daytime and nighttime look at the updated exterior of the attraction.

FIRST LOOK AT CONCEPT ART AND MODEL FOR TIANA’S BAYOU ADVENTURE. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/zhgPRjjD7Z — LaughingPlace.com @ D23 Expo (@laughing_place) September 9, 2022

Also revealed in the video is Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, a new store that will be coming soon to New Orleans Square at Disneyland.

Stay tuned for more from the D23 Expo as our coverage continues all weekend long!