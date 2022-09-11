The Hatbox Ghost Materializing in The Haunted Mansion in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced that the fan-favorite Haunted Mansion character the Hatbox Ghost will materialize at the Walt Disney World version of the classic attraction.

The beloved ghoul will appear in Magic Kingdom

This comes after the character returned to Disneyland

No specific date has been given for the addition of the Hatbox Ghost but we know it will be next year, which will also be celebrated as the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

The Disney Parks TikTok account also shared an announcement of the new ghost in town:

