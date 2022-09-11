TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Spring 2023 at the Magic Kingdom

We finally have an opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run, sort of. It was announced at the D23 Expo that the Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction will open in Spring 2023.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced the opening timeframe for TRON Lightcycle / Run at the D23 Expo Disney Parks panel today.

TRON Lightcycle / Run will open sometime during Spring 2023 at the Magic Kingdom.

He also shared a video of him taking a test ride on the attraction, which you can watch here

Take a look at our most recent construction update

More News from the Disney Parks Panel at D23 Expo 2022:

shopDisney 2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by