The Mandalorian and Grogu to Meet Guests at Disneyland Beginning Mid-November

Bringing The Mandalorian and Grogu to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is something that Star Wars fans have been clamoring for ever since the show first debuted on Disney+. Now, our wishes have finally come true, as they will be coming to the area at Disneyland in November!

What’s Happening:

Executive Producer and Disney Legend Jon Favreau joined Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro on stage at the D23 Expo to help share a first look at the Mandalorian and Grogu walk-around characters.

They begin encountering guests inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland starting mid-November.

No word on if these characters will also be heading to Walt Disney World

More News from the Disney Parks Panel at D23 Expo 2022:

