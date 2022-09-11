“Pixar: We Belong Together” Show Coming to Walt Disney Studios Park

During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced Pixar: We Belong Together, a new show coming to Walt Disney Studios Park.
- D’Amaro announced that Pixar: We Belong Together will debut at Walt Disney Studios Park next year.
- He did not share much information on the new show but we did get a look at some concept art, seen above.
- The one thing we can tell from the announcement is that the Monsters Inc. franchise will clearly have a role to play.
