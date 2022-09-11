Happily Ever After Theme Returning for Updated Nighttime Spectacular at Magic Kingdom

Following a performance of “Happily Ever After” by Jordan Fisher and Angie Keilhauer at the D23 Expo, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that the song will return to the Magic Kingdom next year in an all-new nighttime spectacular.

What’s Happening:

Details are scarce at the moment, but D’Amaro announced that the “Happily Ever After” song is coming back as part of a new nighttime spectacular at the Magic Kingdom.

The “Happily Ever After” theme will return to an updated nighttime spectacular, lighting up the skies over Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World

Happily Ever After ran at the Magic Kingdom from 2017 through September 29th, 2021, when it was replaced by the current show, Disney Enchantment

Disney fans on Twitter, including Jordan Fisher himself, have been clamoring for a return of Happily Ever After ever since.

Watch the final performance of Happily Ever After below:

Stay tuned for more announcements from the Disney Parks panel at the D23 Expo!

