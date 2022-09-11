Avengers Campus to Head into the Multiverse with New Attraction Featuring King Thanos

During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced a new attraction for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure that will send Marvel fans into the multiverse.

Marvel fans will get to come face to face with their favorite heroes from everywhere and everywhen in this new multiverse attraction.

Concept art for the attraction was shared and can be seen above.

No name for the attraction was announced at this time. We also did not get any kind of timeline for opening the attraction.

However, we did learn that the primary villain of the attraction will be King Thanos.

Feige explained that his is a version of Thanos that won and the Avengers are not too happy about that and they’re going to need our help to face him.

Be sure to follow along for all of our D23 Expo coverage all weekend long.