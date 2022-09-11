The Incredible Hulk Coming to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced that the incredible Hulk himself will soon be coming to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

During a presentation from D’Amaro and Marvel

The pair obliged and welcomed out the Hulk, who completely dwarfed the two executives.

He also notable donned his quantum suit as seen in Avengers: Endgame .

. D’Amaro announced that the Hulk will be meeting and greeting guests in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure as early as next week.

