Photos: TRON Lightcycle / Run Construction Update at the Magic Kingdom

It’s been a while since we checked in on construction progress for TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom, and that’s mostly because not a lot has happened recently. However, we did notice a few interesting things going on during our visit today.

What’s Happening:

The Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction has been cycling pretty much non-stop the last few days, as we still await information on when it may open.

While the attraction itself seems mostly complete, there’s still quite a bit of work to do leading up to the building.

Work is also taking place on the Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. store. Decorative elements on the left side of the building have been removed to increase the size of the walkway, as this will be the main way to access TRON Lightcycle / Run.

The store is expected to reopen on November 6th, which could potentially mean that TRON could open up at some point thereafter.

Still, there is no official opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run at this time.

Take a look at the TRON Lightcycle / Run construction in our new video update: