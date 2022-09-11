Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure Being Reimagined into San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6”

One of the last remaining unchanged areas of Disney California Adventure from opening year, Pacific Wharf, is getting reimagined as San Fransokyo, just announced at the D23 Expo!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Pacific Wharf will be reimagined as San Fransokyo from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Big Hero 6.
- The area will feature a place to meet Baymax as well as new spots to eat and shop.
- No other details were revealed at this time.
