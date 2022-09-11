During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced a new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT in late 2023.

The new nighttime show will continue the park’s legacy of inspiring nighttime entertainment on World Showcase Lagoon.

The show will debut in honor of the 100th anniversary celebration for the Walt Disney Company.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise as EPCOT’s Harmonious Walt Disney World

Check out the debut show of Harmonious below:

However, the news does line up with the previous announcement that Happily Ever After will return in 2023 Disney Enchantment

Be sure to follow along for all of our D23 Expo coverage all weekend long.