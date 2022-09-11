New Nighttime Spectacular Coming to EPCOT in Late 2023

During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced a new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT in late 2023.

  • The new nighttime show will continue the park’s legacy of inspiring nighttime entertainment on World Showcase Lagoon.
  • The show will debut in honor of the 100th anniversary celebration for the Walt Disney Company.
  • The news comes as a bit of a surprise as EPCOT’s Harmonious debuted just under a year ago as part of the World’s Most Magical Celebration for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.
  • Check out the debut show of Harmonious below:

