There were many new additions for the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the show Disney KiteTails debuted but it was just announced that this show will be ending soon. If you have not seen it yet, you’re running out of time.

What’s Happening:

As you know, Disney KiteTails debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park for the launch of the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort.

After this first year, we will transition the entertainment on Discovery River Lagoon to the Flotillas.

The last flight for Disney KiteTails will be September 30, 2022.

We look forward to seeing our guests continue waving to their Disney Friends cruising by on Flotillas, embracing Disney pals with up-close encounters, and more to come as we introduce our Festive holiday season offerings in the months ahead.

About Disney KiteTails: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Hearts and imaginations will soar as larger-than-life kites and colorful props dance through the air to the beat of beloved Disney songs. Enjoy unique shows, themed to two beloved Disney animated classics:

The Lion King

The Jungle Book, featuring kites inspired by King Louie, Baloo and more.