Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “Hocus Pocus” Sanderson Sisters Brew

The latest offering from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. combines two of our favorite things: coffee and Halloween. That’s right, Joffrey’s has just revealed a spooky new Hocus Pocus-themed brew.
What’s Happening:
- Make it another glorious morning with Joffrey’s newest caffeinated potion featuring flavors of cinnamon apple and caramel.
- Joffrey’s Roastmasters searched the world for the perfect bewitching blend and were put under a spell by three witches to create a brew to awaken all mortals: Disney Hocus Pocus – Sanderson Sisters Brew.
- A limited edition part of the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection, get it before the sun rises.
- You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website, and it will also likely be available at the Disney Springs Town Center location.
- Three additional seasonal blends are also available for the fall season:
- Don’t forget the highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus, coming to Disney+ on September 30th!
More Walt Disney World News:
- While recently exploring the Walt Disney World Resort, we came across some new merchandise from the ever expanding Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.
- For people who like to keep their phones protected, Disney has unveiled some brand new OtterBox phone cases and accessories that are now available at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and shopDisney.
- Long-time visitors to Walt Disney World will now have a bit of their nostalgia restored thanks to the return of a rambling rubbish bin that can now be found at EPCOT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning