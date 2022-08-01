Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “Hocus Pocus” Sanderson Sisters Brew

The latest offering from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. combines two of our favorite things: coffee and Halloween. That’s right, Joffrey’s has just revealed a spooky new Hocus Pocus-themed brew.

What’s Happening:

  • Make it another glorious morning with Joffrey’s newest caffeinated potion featuring flavors of cinnamon apple and caramel.
  • Joffrey’s Roastmasters searched the world for the perfect bewitching blend and were put under a spell by three witches to create a brew to awaken all mortals: Disney Hocus Pocus – Sanderson Sisters Brew.
  • A limited edition part of the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection, get it before the sun rises.
  • You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website, and it will also likely be available at the Disney Springs Town Center location.

