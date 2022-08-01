Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “Hocus Pocus” Sanderson Sisters Brew

The latest offering from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. combines two of our favorite things: coffee and Halloween. That’s right, Joffrey’s has just revealed a spooky new Hocus Pocus-themed brew.

What’s Happening:

Make it another glorious morning with Joffrey’s newest caffeinated potion featuring flavors of cinnamon apple and caramel.

Joffrey’s Roastmasters searched the world for the perfect bewitching blend and were put under a spell by three witches to create a brew to awaken all mortals: Disney Hocus Pocus – Sanderson Sisters Brew.

A limited edition part of the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection, get it before the sun rises.

You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website Disney Springs

