Charge Up with New Disney-Themed OtterBox Cases and Accessories

For people who like to keep their phones protected, Disney has unveiled some brand new OtterBox phone cases and accessories that are now available at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

Bring the Disney magic with you with new Disney Otterbox mobile cases featuring Mickey and Friends (like the new Minnie Mouse case!) or sprinkle in a touch of royalty with Cinderella Castle.

The new OtterBox Mobile Charging kit also has new Disney Parks artwork and can help keep your phone ready to capture every moment throughout your day at the parks.

The OtterBox Mobile Charging kit

You can find OtterBox Mobile Charging kits featuring new designs celebrating the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration and Disneyland Resort

Also, for a limited time, OtterBox is offering 40% off all cases at Disney merchandise locations throughout Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

OtterBox also sponsors the Otter Grotto animal viewing area at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

This sponsorship is fitting, since otters have had a big influence on the OtterBox brand. Sea otters’ uniquely insulated fur protects them from the elements – like the protective qualities of OtterBox products – which is how the OtterBox name came to be.

Fun fact: the company mascot is none other than a sea otter named Ollie!

If you’re a fan of the Otter Grotto at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, keep an eye out on Disney Parks TikTok