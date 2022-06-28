The Black Flame Candle Lights Again In New Trailer For “Hocus Pocus 2”

As we get closer to the spooky season, fans everywhere are getting more and more excited as the highly-anticipated sequel to the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus draws near. Today, they have something to get even more excited about as Disney+ released a new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2.

The trailer, teaser art and stills for the highly anticipated Disney+ Original movie Hocus Pocus 2 , reuniting Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, are now available.

, reuniting Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, are now available. The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Hocus Pocus 2 also stars: Sam Richardson ( The Tomorrow War ), Doug Jones ( The Shape of Water ), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso ), Whitney Peak ( Gossip Girl ), Belissa Escobedo ( American Horror Stories ), Lilia Buckingham ( Dirt ), Froyan Gutierrez ( Teen Wolf ), and Tony Hale ( Veep ).

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin, The Proposal) and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard, The Shallows), with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus, X-Men franchise), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Chucky) and Adam Shankman (Disenchanted, Hairspray) serving as executive producers.

