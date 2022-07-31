15th Anniversary and More Items Added to the Walt Disney World Vault Collection

While exploring Walt Disney World today, we came across some new merchandise from the ever expanding Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.

Quite a bit of this new merchandise features the 15th anniversary logo from 1986, like these funky shorts ($36.99).

A cropped 15th anniversary shirt ($36.99).

This incredible all-over print shirt features the Fab 5 and retails for $36.99.

This subtle women’s shirt features a lovely design of Cinderella Castle on the back, and retails for $36.99.

These tank tops ($29.99 & $36.99) and the sweatpants below ($49.99) feature characters such as Mickey, Minnie and Winnie the Pooh in circular button-like designs.

Finally, we have a second 15th anniversary shirt that wasn’t on the rack for sale, but was displayed on a mannequin.

More Walt Disney World News: