A Gatsby Evening at The Edison Returns This September

On September 4, The Edison at Disney Springs will host a roaring Gatsby-style affair, where guests will enjoy swanky spirits, flying aerial performers, stilt walkers, a live band, a smoked cocktail demonstration and more, all while dressed up in their best flapper attire.

There will be champagne and passed appetizers, including oysters Rockerfeller and devilled eggs, a carving station featuring roasted pork loin, a raw bar with mussels and crab legs and more.

A feast for the eyes and ears, guests will be entertained from the moment they step foot on the red carpet.

General admission tickets are available for $150 per person and include access to all food and drinks.

For guaranteed seating, guests can purchase a VIP table for 2-4 people. Tables also come with a dedicated server.

VIP tables are $500 for a 2-person table or $1000 for a 4-person table. VIP tables are extremely limited.

You can get your tickets here

Doors open at 8 p.m. and guests must be 21 or older to attend.

What they’re saying:

Patina Restaurant Group Marketing Director, Kyle Collins: “Back by popular demand, we are thrilled to once again be hosting A Gatsby Evening at The Edison this Labor Day Weekend. This is our third Gatsby-themed extravaganza, transporting guests to the lavish and grandiose high-society parties thrown during the summer of 1922 in Fitzgerald’s classic novel.”