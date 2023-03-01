Photos: The Topiaries of the 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

As Walt Disney World kicks off the 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, frequent visitors know that half the fun of the event are the landmark topiary figures of favorite Disney characters.

This year, Disney Horticulture and Walt Disney Imagineering worked together to design, build and grow diverse topiary masterpieces, including the debut of fearless Princess Tiana from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic The Princess and the Frog, plus the courageous Madrigal sisters and young Antonio from Disney Animation’s Academy Award-winning Encanto.

Talented artists developed sketches, Imagineers designed 3D models, skilled welders molded frames, and horticulture specialists chose plant materials. The results are charming, whimsical – and definitely photo-worthy!

Discover spectacular topiaries of beloved animals and Disney characters, cultivated with care by Disney horticulturists.

Here are this year’s displays and where you can find them:

Encanto, Including Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa – NEW!

Main Entrance

Main Entrance Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Pluto

Bridge to World Showcase and World Celebration

Bridge to World Showcase and World Celebration Woody, Bo Peep and Her Sheep

World Nature Near The Land Pavilion

World Nature Near The Land Pavilion Goofy

World Showcase

World Showcase Tiana – NEW!

The American Adventure

Buzz Lightyear

World Discovery Near Mission: SPACE

Donald and Daisy

Community Garden Near Connections Café in World Celebration

Community Garden Near Connections Café in World Celebration Figment

Near Imagination!

Near Imagination! The Three Caballeros (Jose, Donald and Panchito)

Mexico Pavilion

Mexico Pavilion Anna and Elsa

Norway Pavilion

Norway Pavilion Troll

Norway Pavilion

Norway Pavilion Dragon

Japan Pavilion Near Torii Gate

Japan Pavilion Near Torii Gate Pandas

China Pavilion

China Pavilion Simba and Friends (Rafiki, Simba, Mufasa and Sarabi)

Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion

Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion Pumbaa and Timon

Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion

Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion Snow White

Germany Pavilion

Germany Pavilion Lady and the Tramp

Italy Pavilion

Italy Pavilion Beauty and the Beast

France Pavilion

France Pavilion Lumiere and Cogsworth

France Pavilion

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy

Between France and Morocco Pavilions

Between France and Morocco Pavilions Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tick Tock Croc

Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions

Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions Winnie the Pooh and Friends (Rabbit, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger)

United Kingdom Pavilion

United Kingdom Pavilion Tinker Bell’s Fairy House Garden

United Kingdom Pavilion

United Kingdom Pavilion Bambi and Friends

Near Imagination! and Refreshment Port

Near Imagination! and Refreshment Port Geese

Canada Pavilion

Canada Pavilion Butterflies

Main Entrance, Scentsy Garden, Butterfly House and World Showcase

Global Gardens

Weave through dazzling flowerbeds, stumble upon exotic gardens, learn more about sustainable foods and celebrate the ways we can live in harmony with the natural world.

Bamboo Garden – China Pavilion

Visit this garden to see bamboo in a variety of colors, patterns and sizes.

Visit this garden to see bamboo in a variety of colors, patterns and sizes. Blossoms of Fragrance Presented by Scentsy – World Showcase Bridge

Follow your nose and form lasting memories with the help of fresh, unforgettable fragrances.

Follow your nose and form lasting memories with the help of fresh, unforgettable fragrances. Bold Bromeliads – The Land Pavilion

Observe a variety of unique and colorful plants that can adapt to a wide range of climates and conditions.

Observe a variety of unique and colorful plants that can adapt to a wide range of climates and conditions. Bonsai Collection – Japan Pavilion

Learn about the art of bonsai, some of the finest living sculptures. Bonsai masters carefully shape and tend these miniature works of art, creating peace and balance with the earth.

Learn about the art of bonsai, some of the finest living sculptures. Bonsai masters carefully shape and tend these miniature works of art, creating peace and balance with the earth. Bouquet Garden – France Pavilion

See bountiful blooms perfect for a bouquet of cut flowers.

See bountiful blooms perfect for a bouquet of cut flowers. Butterfly Landing Presented by AdventHealth – World Nature Near Imagination!

View a kaleidoscope of butterflies up close, in all their extraordinary color. Learn about butterfly lifecycles and maybe even see one emerge from its chrysalis. Closes at dusk.

China Zodiac Garden – China Pavilion

Realize your finer attributes in this garden inspired by the 12 creatures of the Chinese zodiac.

Realize your finer attributes in this garden inspired by the 12 creatures of the Chinese zodiac. The Community Garden – World Celebration – NEW!

Connect with the earth and each other at this celebration of a diverse and thriving communal garden plot.

Connect with the earth and each other at this celebration of a diverse and thriving communal garden plot. Connections Conservatory Garden – Connections Eatery

Settle into this thoughtful garden full of floral inspirations for your indoor spaces.

Settle into this thoughtful garden full of floral inspirations for your indoor spaces. Desert Garden – Mexico Pavilion

Discover the special adaptations that allow plants in arid climates to adjust to the harshest of growing conditions.

Discover the special adaptations that allow plants in arid climates to adjust to the harshest of growing conditions. English Tea Garden Presented by Twinings® – United Kingdom Pavilion

Unearth the history and art of tea-blending at this elegant English tea garden––featuring plants used in some of Twinings’ finest blends.

Unearth the history and art of tea-blending at this elegant English tea garden––featuring plants used in some of Twinings’ finest blends. Family-Friendly Garden Presented by OFF!

Explore a camp-themed garden where little ones are invited to jump, play and climb.

Festival Blooms – World Celebration

Admire thousands of flowers that form colorful, living panoramas.

Admire thousands of flowers that form colorful, living panoramas. Floating Gardens – World Nature

Peer upon more than 150 petite plots drifting on the ponds that border the bridge to World Showcase.

Peer upon more than 150 petite plots drifting on the ponds that border the bridge to World Showcase. Garden Italiano – Italy Pavilion

From fresh spaghetti sauce to pizza toppings, this Tuscan kitchen garden features all the produce and herbs needed to create a classic Italian feast.

From fresh spaghetti sauce to pizza toppings, this Tuscan kitchen garden features all the produce and herbs needed to create a classic Italian feast. The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board® – Rosewalk Near Imagination!

Learn about honeybees’ critical role in the environment, and delight in sweet and savory treats made possible by their hard work.

Learn about honeybees’ critical role in the environment, and delight in sweet and savory treats made possible by their hard work. Kokedema Garden – Japan Pavilion

Admire fresh expressions of an ancient Japanese art at this tranquil garden.

Admire fresh expressions of an ancient Japanese art at this tranquil garden. Miniature Garden – Germany Pavilion

Appreciate the little things in this showcase of diminutive dwellings nestled in a forest of fine shrubs.

Appreciate the little things in this showcase of diminutive dwellings nestled in a forest of fine shrubs. Prehistoric Garden – World Discovery Near Mission: SPACE

Imagine life on Earth 65 million years ago with astounding plant life that’s thrived since the age of the dinosaur

Shakespeare Garden – United Kingdom Pavilion

Explore the works of Shakespeare in this idyllic garden featuring excerpts from some of the bard’s most famous sonnets—and the dazzling flowers that influenced them.

Explore the works of Shakespeare in this idyllic garden featuring excerpts from some of the bard’s most famous sonnets—and the dazzling flowers that influenced them. Shishi-odoshi – Japan Pavilion – NEW!

Contemplate the methodical movement and soothing rhythm of this traditional Japanese bamboo water fountain.

Contemplate the methodical movement and soothing rhythm of this traditional Japanese bamboo water fountain. Spice Garden – Morocco Pavilion

Discover how Eastern cultures flourished, trading signature spices and herb blends once considered more valuable than gold.

Discover how Eastern cultures flourished, trading signature spices and herb blends once considered more valuable than gold. Songbird Meadow Presented by Wild Birds Unlimited® – World Discovery Songbirds are an important part of many ecosystems—including the one in your own backyard! Discover simple steps you can take at home to help these feathered friends thrive.

Topiary Heritage Garden – United Kingdom Pavilion

Marvel

Tropical Rainforest Garden – Mexico Pavilion

Uncover the rich biodiversity of the Mexican rainforest and learn about its highly adaptive species.