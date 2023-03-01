Photos: The Topiaries of the 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

As Walt Disney World kicks off the 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, frequent visitors know that half the fun of the event are the landmark topiary figures of favorite Disney characters.
This year, Disney Horticulture and Walt Disney Imagineering worked together to design, build and grow diverse topiary masterpieces, including the debut of fearless Princess Tiana from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic The Princess and the Frog, plus the courageous Madrigal sisters and young Antonio from Disney Animation’s Academy Award-winning Encanto.
Talented artists developed sketches, Imagineers designed 3D models, skilled welders molded frames, and horticulture specialists chose plant materials. The results are charming, whimsical – and definitely photo-worthy!
Discover spectacular topiaries of beloved animals and Disney characters, cultivated with care by Disney horticulturists.
Here are this year’s displays and where you can find them:
- Encanto, Including Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa – NEW!
Main Entrance
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Pluto
Bridge to World Showcase and World Celebration
- Woody, Bo Peep and Her Sheep
World Nature Near The Land Pavilion
- Goofy
World Showcase
- Tiana – NEW!
The American Adventure Pavilion
- Buzz Lightyear
World Discovery Near Mission: SPACE
- Donald and Daisy
Community Garden Near Connections Café in World Celebration
- Figment
Near Imagination!
- The Three Caballeros (Jose, Donald and Panchito)
Mexico Pavilion
- Anna and Elsa
Norway Pavilion
- Troll
Norway Pavilion
- Dragon
Japan Pavilion Near Torii Gate
- Pandas
China Pavilion
- Simba and Friends (Rafiki, Simba, Mufasa and Sarabi)
Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion
- Pumbaa and Timon
Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Germany Pavilion
- Lady and the Tramp
Italy Pavilion
- Beauty and the Beast
France Pavilion
- Lumiere and Cogsworth
France Pavilion
- Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy
Between France and Morocco Pavilions
- Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tick Tock Croc
Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions
- Winnie the Pooh and Friends (Rabbit, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger)
United Kingdom Pavilion
- Tinker Bell’s Fairy House Garden
United Kingdom Pavilion
- Bambi and Friends
Near Imagination! and Refreshment Port
- Geese
Canada Pavilion
- Butterflies
Main Entrance, Scentsy Garden, Butterfly House and World Showcase
Global Gardens
Weave through dazzling flowerbeds, stumble upon exotic gardens, learn more about sustainable foods and celebrate the ways we can live in harmony with the natural world.
- Bamboo Garden – China Pavilion
Visit this garden to see bamboo in a variety of colors, patterns and sizes.
- Blossoms of Fragrance Presented by Scentsy – World Showcase Bridge
Follow your nose and form lasting memories with the help of fresh, unforgettable fragrances.
- Bold Bromeliads – The Land Pavilion
Observe a variety of unique and colorful plants that can adapt to a wide range of climates and conditions.
- Bonsai Collection – Japan Pavilion
Learn about the art of bonsai, some of the finest living sculptures. Bonsai masters carefully shape and tend these miniature works of art, creating peace and balance with the earth.
- Bouquet Garden – France Pavilion
See bountiful blooms perfect for a bouquet of cut flowers.
- Butterfly Landing Presented by AdventHealth – World Nature Near Imagination!
View a kaleidoscope of butterflies up close, in all their extraordinary color. Learn about butterfly lifecycles and maybe even see one emerge from its chrysalis. Closes at dusk.
- China Zodiac Garden – China Pavilion
Realize your finer attributes in this garden inspired by the 12 creatures of the Chinese zodiac.
- The Community Garden – World Celebration – NEW!
Connect with the earth and each other at this celebration of a diverse and thriving communal garden plot.
- Connections Conservatory Garden – Connections Eatery
Settle into this thoughtful garden full of floral inspirations for your indoor spaces.
- Desert Garden – Mexico Pavilion
Discover the special adaptations that allow plants in arid climates to adjust to the harshest of growing conditions.
- English Tea Garden Presented by Twinings® – United Kingdom Pavilion
Unearth the history and art of tea-blending at this elegant English tea garden––featuring plants used in some of Twinings’ finest blends.
- Family-Friendly Garden Presented by OFF!
Explore a camp-themed garden where little ones are invited to jump, play and climb.
- Festival Blooms – World Celebration
Admire thousands of flowers that form colorful, living panoramas.
- Floating Gardens – World Nature
Peer upon more than 150 petite plots drifting on the ponds that border the bridge to World Showcase.
- Garden Italiano – Italy Pavilion
From fresh spaghetti sauce to pizza toppings, this Tuscan kitchen garden features all the produce and herbs needed to create a classic Italian feast.
- The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board® – Rosewalk Near Imagination!
Learn about honeybees’ critical role in the environment, and delight in sweet and savory treats made possible by their hard work.
- Kokedema Garden – Japan Pavilion
Admire fresh expressions of an ancient Japanese art at this tranquil garden.
- Miniature Garden – Germany Pavilion
Appreciate the little things in this showcase of diminutive dwellings nestled in a forest of fine shrubs.
- Prehistoric Garden – World Discovery Near Mission: SPACE
Imagine life on Earth 65 million years ago with astounding plant life that’s thrived since the age of the dinosaurs.
- Shakespeare Garden – United Kingdom Pavilion
Explore the works of Shakespeare in this idyllic garden featuring excerpts from some of the bard’s most famous sonnets—and the dazzling flowers that influenced them.
- Shishi-odoshi – Japan Pavilion – NEW!
Contemplate the methodical movement and soothing rhythm of this traditional Japanese bamboo water fountain.
- Spice Garden – Morocco Pavilion
Discover how Eastern cultures flourished, trading signature spices and herb blends once considered more valuable than gold.
- Songbird Meadow Presented by Wild Birds Unlimited® – World Discovery Songbirds are an important part of many ecosystems—including the one in your own backyard! Discover simple steps you can take at home to help these feathered friends thrive.
- Topiary Heritage Garden – United Kingdom Pavilion
Marvel at the varied techniques employed by the Walt Disney World Horticulture team to create the festival’s topiaries.
- Tropical Rainforest Garden – Mexico Pavilion
Uncover the rich biodiversity of the Mexican rainforest and learn about its highly adaptive species.