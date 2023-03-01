Photos / Video: The Mandalorian and Grogu Now Appearing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Some weary travelers have arrived at the far, far away location near the Galaxy’s Edge on the planet Batuu, where the stars of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, have arrived at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- The Mandalorian has come from a galaxy far, far away to that of Disney’s Hollywood Studios where the bounty hunter and his curious small companion have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where guests might have the chance to cross their paths.
- Back in November, the character from the hit Disney+ series could be seen walking around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland Resort.
- Interestingly, also today, The Mandalorian and his pal Grogu made their appearance in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris, where they are expected to be spotted for a limited time run through March 14th. It is unclear at this time if their appearances at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are also a bit of limited time magic or not.
- Set to debut on March 1st, 2023 on Disney+, the third season of The Mandalorian will see the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
