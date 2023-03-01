Photos / Video: The Mandalorian and Grogu Now Appearing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Some weary travelers have arrived at the far, far away location near the Galaxy’s Edge on the planet Batuu, where the stars of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, have arrived at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Set to debut on March 1st, 2023 on Disney+, the third season of The Mandalorian will see the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.