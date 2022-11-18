Photos/Video – The Mandalorian and Grogu Arrive at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Having previously teased that The Mandalorian and Grogu would arrive at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the duo have now finally made their in-park debut!

What’s Happening:

At the D23 Expo in September, it was revealed that The Mandalorian and Grogu characters would be coming to Batuu West in mid-November.

Indeed, mid-November was correct, as the duo made their debut at Disneyland’s Star Wars

Din Djarin can be found walking around near Black Spire Outpost, with his trusty companion Grogu by his side.

Our on-site reporter notes that right now it’s tough to hear anything Mando says, likely due to the thick “Beskar” helmet. Grogu makes noises too.

Currently, the (former?) bounty hunter and his sidekick are only expected to be seen at Disneyland and not at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Watch The Mandalorian and Grogu Arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge