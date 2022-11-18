Photos/Video – The Mandalorian and Grogu Arrive at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Having previously teased that The Mandalorian and Grogu would arrive at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the duo have now finally made their in-park debut!
What’s Happening:
- At the D23 Expo in September, it was revealed that The Mandalorian and Grogu characters would be coming to Batuu West in mid-November.
- Indeed, mid-November was correct, as the duo made their debut at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge today, November 18th.
- Din Djarin can be found walking around near Black Spire Outpost, with his trusty companion Grogu by his side.
- Our on-site reporter notes that right now it’s tough to hear anything Mando says, likely due to the thick “Beskar” helmet. Grogu makes noises too.
- Currently, the (former?) bounty hunter and his sidekick are only expected to be seen at Disneyland and not at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios version of the land — although that could change in the future.
Watch The Mandalorian and Grogu Arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
