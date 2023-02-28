Limited Time Oscar-Inspired Food Options and Photo-Ops Coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World

The 95th Academy Awards are just around the corner, and both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts are celebrating with limited time food options and Oscar-worthy photo ops.

What’s Happening:

Beginning at the Disneyland Resort Snow White -inspired Oscar statue awarded to Walt Disney in 1939 will be on display at the Carthay Circle Restaurant in Disney California Adventure

-inspired Oscar statue awarded to Walt Disney in 1939 will be on display at the Carthay Circle Restaurant in Courtesy of The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California, you can take pictures with this unique trophy in the place inspired by the original Carthay Circle Theater where Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs premiered, from February 27th until March 20th.

From March 10th–12th, you can indulge in some Oscar-worthy sweets just steps away from Carthay Circle Restaurant at Award Wieners in Hollywood Land.

They will have three limited-time funnel cakes and satisfy your sweet tooth, but don’t snub the milkshake from Schmoozies! You can order a chocolate brownie milkshake that is not only delicious but also dressed for the occasion.

Even more Oscars fun awaits at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Any guest visiting the Disneyland Resort may walk the red carpet and snap a pic next to a larger-than-life Oscars statue near the lobby of the hotel. This show-stopping photo op will be available from February 28th to March 15th.

Over at Walt Disney World, guests should head over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Visit the ABC

A photo wall will be coming to Disney Springs

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, The 95th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12th, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.