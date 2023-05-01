Former Disney Imagineer Bob Weis Honored with Window at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Former Disney Imagineer Bob Weis was honored with a window at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at a ceremony early this morning.

  • Back in December, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro attended a celebration of Walt Disney Imagineering’s 70th anniversary and revealed that Bob Weis would receive a window at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • A few months later, Weis has now received that honor.
  • Today, joined by Walt Disney World leaders and Ambassadors, Disney Imagineers unveiled to Bob the installed window, located just above the Hollywood & Vine restaurant.
  • Now while most influential figures receive windows on Main Street USA, it’s fitting that Bob received one at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as he was an instrumental creative figure in the park’s development in 1989.

