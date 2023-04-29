First Look at Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando

The Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando has fully opened both its new tower and historic renovated tower over the past few months — and we were invited to take a tour of this new beautiful hotel.

The hotel is home to 604 rooms and guests can also reserve one of the 78 two-room suites that make for perfect accommodations for families of up to six guests. Each room provides amazing views of Disney property or out towards The City Beautiful: Orlando.

The Drury Plaza Hotel continues the Drury Hotels concept of starting with an iconic and historic building. In this case, they took a hotel that opened in 1971 with the opening of Walt Disney World and renovated it while also adding to it. Now consisting of two towers, the Palm (formerly the Best Western Lake Buena Vista) and the Cypress Tower, each room feels classic but offers the most contemporary in-room amenities including include a 55″ smart flat screen television, mini refrigerator, microwave, alarm clock with Bluetooth and charging station, executive work spaces, and in-room safe.

The Terrace Rooms in the Palm Tower harken back to the days where guests could open the sliding glass doors and take advantage of the cool evening weather and sit out on the terrace to enjoy a night cap or an early morning cup of coffee.

In the Cypress Tower, the Standard Queen Room and the King Suite Room offer ample space for guests to enjoy the time in the room.

The King Suite:

Though the rooms are amazing, some of the hotel’s other offerings are the true selling points. Guests enjoy daily all-you-can-eat complimentary breakfast including ‘make your own Mickey Waffle.’ This benefit alone can save a family of four almost $120 per day.

Sadly, one of the hotel benefits we didn’t get to try out was Drury’s signature 5:30 Kickback, offering guests over the age of 21 three adult beverages including mixed drinks, beers, or wines as well as evening snacks and cold beverages for younger guests. This sounds like a surefire reason to take one of the “afternoon breaks” from the parks.

Other hotel amenities include Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, scenic views, pool-side and lobby restaurants and bars, a Marketplace with a premium selection of grab and go items including Pizza Hut and Starbucks, 24-hour fitness facility, lobby business center, a resort-style saltwater pool with splash pad, and a game arcade.

This new hotel really has everything guests who want to stay at Disney but don’t have the Disney budget could want or need. With a friend staff, amazing offerings, and great location this could become my go to hotel for family visiting from out of town.

