New Hand-Inked Limited Edition Art Piece Coming To Disney Parks Celebrates Disney100

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a new piece of art that will be available at the Disney Parks to celebrate Disney100 that calls back to the early days of animation at the Walt Disney Animation Studios.

What’s Happening:

In honor of Disney100, the artists of the Walt Disney Animation Studios Ink & Paint

Each cel was hand-inked and hand-painted using Disney-approved acrylic colors based on an original drawing created by legendary animator, director and Mickey Mouse aficionado, Eric Goldberg.

The art piece, titled “Time Flies: Celebrating 100 Years”, shows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse taking to the skies above the past and present Disney Studios to honor the 100th anniversary.

Just like the artform itself, the different studios evolve from Black and White to Color, with the flight beginning over the original Hyperion Studio, then over the Studio Lot in Burbank, and then finally over the current Animation Building (adjacent to the Burbank lot in reality) AKA The “Hat Building”, which serves as the home of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The original Hyperion building is a great place for the flight to begin for the mice, considering that is where they were originally animated. The Burbank studio lot came into play after the success of the first full-length animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The current “Hat Building” was originally announced after the tumultuous 80s in Disney Animation, as the artform was experiencing a rebirth, during the crew screening of Beauty and the Beast. The first full-length animated film produced at the current studio was The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

The current “Hat Building” was originally announced after the tumultuous 80s in Disney Animation, as the artform was experiencing a rebirth, during the crew screening of The first full-length animated film produced at the current studio was The limited edition piece was produced in 2022, and has a general edition of 100, numbered 1/100 to 100/100 and will be available at the Disneyana store at Disneyland Walt Disney World