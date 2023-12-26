Blizzard Beach Closed December 28th-31st Due to Cooler Temperatures

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed for four days beginning this Thursday, December 28th, due to cooler temperatures.
What’s Happening:
- Blizzard Beach is set to be closed from Thursday, December 28th through Sunday, December 31st due to cooler temperatures – at least cooler by Central Florida standards.
- Across the four days, the highest temperature will be 64 degrees, with the lowest forecast all the way at 41 degrees, according to Apple Weather.
- As of publishing, Blizzard Beach is set to reopen on Monday, January 1st. However, with cooler temperatures continuing into the new year, it’s possible that this closure may continue.
- Walt Disney World’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, has been closed for its annual refurbishment since November 6th, which is also when Blizzard Beach reopened for the year.
- The recently launched Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass allows guests to visit Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon over and over again now through May 24th, 2024, for just $79 plus tax.
