Blizzard Beach Closed December 28th-31st Due to Cooler Temperatures

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed for four days beginning this Thursday, December 28th, due to cooler temperatures.

Blizzard Beach is set to be closed from Thursday, December 28th through Sunday, December 31st due to cooler temperatures – at least cooler by Central Florida standards.

Across the four days, the highest temperature will be 64 degrees, with the lowest forecast all the way at 41 degrees, according to Apple Weather.

As of publishing, Blizzard Beach is set to reopen on Monday, January 1st. However, with cooler temperatures continuing into the new year, it’s possible that this closure may continue.

The recently launched Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass allows guests to visit Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon over and over again now through May 24th, 2024, for just $79 plus tax.

