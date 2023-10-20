Blizzard Beach Set to Reopen on November 6th at Walt Disney World

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will once again reopen just in time for the holiday season on November 6th.

What’s Happening:

It’s a ski-riffic time at Walt Disney World

The recently launched Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass allows guests to visit Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon

The seasonal pass has no block out dates and no reservations are required. Plus, free parking awaits all those embarking on an arctic journey to Blizzard Beach!

New food and beverage options are available, including specialty churros at Arctic Expeditions: S’mores Churros – Churro bites topped with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow whipped cream, chocolate sauce and toasted mini marshmallows Banana Split Churros – Churro bites topped with banana slices, sliced strawberries, pineapple chunks, cookie and brownie pieces, chocolate and caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.

Over at the Warming Hut, they’re offering new Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings and Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings.

Guests can enjoy all of their returning favorite treats and drinks at Lottawatta Lodge, Polar Pub, Frostbite Freddy’s and more.

​​

And of course, guests will be able to ride all their favorite wintery slides, from the thrills of Toboggan Racers and Teamboat Springs, to the relaxation of Cross Country Creek and the childlike fun of Tike’s Peak.

With the reopening of Blizzard Beach, Typhoon Lagoon will be closed for refurbishment beginning November 6th.