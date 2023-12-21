Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Closing for Another Lengthy Refurbishment in January 2024

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is set to undergo another lengthy refurbishment beginning next month at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- The popular Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction is set to close for refurbishment on January 8th, 2024.
- According to theme park reporter Scott Gustin, the refurbishment is set to last through summer 2024.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster was also closed for a lengthy refurbishment this past year, from February through May.
- The attraction reopened with improved lighting and refreshed set-pieces, but no changes to the ride experience.
- Disney has stated that this is a routine refurbishment, so no changes are expected at this time. Still, many Disney fans wonder when Disney might finally update the very 1990s attraction.
- Rock ‘n Roller Coaster at Walt Disney Studios Paris was recently transformed into Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, but the pre-existing agreement between Universal and Marvel will prevent anything like that from happening at Walt Disney World.
