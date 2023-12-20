“Anastasia” Artwork Coming to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns in January and it appears it will feature a Disney Princess we don’t typically see in the Disney Parks. Guests will find some art themed to the beloved animated film Anastasia.

Artist Dylan Bonner shared a tease on his Instagram Anastasia art coming to the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

art coming to the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. In addition to a few teaser images, which can be seen in the post below, there is also a “guess the title” puzzle with some missing letters.

Bonner has also teased three other pieces themed to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Star Wars and Brave , to be featured at the Festival.

and , to be featured at the Festival. Bonner’s art will be featured in the Morocco Pavilion and his signing schedule can also be seen in the post above.

Anastasia was long a point of contention for Disney fans who likely had to explain to others that it was not, in fact, a Disney film.

was long a point of contention for Disney fans who likely had to explain to others that it was not, in fact, a Disney film. However, that technically changed when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019 and the long list of assets included the beloved animated film.

As a result, we can now see Anastasia as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts for the first time.

More on the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:

At the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024, guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.

The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals.

Of course, Food Studios will once again pop up around EPCOT to allow guests to taste their way through the festival as well.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024 will run January 12 through February 19.