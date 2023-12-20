Cirque du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life” Celebrates Second Anniversary with Dazzling New Finale

Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney is celebrating two years of delighting audiences with acrobatics, animation and more by introducing an emotional and breathtaking new finale honoring the relationship at the heart of its story, between a father and his daughter.
What’s Happening:
- The new ending features a swing-to-swing act with artists who soar across the stage between two swings performing new awe-inspiring stunts, acrobatics and choreography.
- The act is the culmination of the show’s story of its heroine, Julie, and her father, who was a Disney animator. The artists, representative of Julie and her father, perform in costumes inspired by the art of drawing and animation created by noted costume designer Philippe Guillotel.
- Cirque du Soleil has a tradition of shows serving as dynamic works of art through creative enhancements and evolutions, a legacy which continues with Drawn to Life. Earlier in 2023, the show introduced new acts including Icarian Games acrobatics, aerial hoops, and a flying guitarist.
- The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show shares joy as it celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, brilliant choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.
- Guests can experience Drawn to Life Wednesdays through Sundays at Disney Springs, with shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
- Tickets are available through December 2024.
What They’re Saying:
- Justin Sullivan, artistic director for Drawn to Life: “The new finale Swing to Swing act celebrates the completion of the triumphant journey of Julie as she finishes the lines started in an animation left to her by her father to forever link them to one another. The daring acrobats in the number are kaleidoscopic animated renditions of Julie and her father soaring, flying, and swinging through the air in a touching and thrilling display of amplitude, connection and skill.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com