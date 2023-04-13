Photos / Video: Thrilling New Acts Introduced in Cirque du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life”

Drawn to Life at Disney Springs has introduced exciting new additions to its show, including an all-new acrobatic act, aerial artists and a “flying” guitarist. We were at the Cirque du Soleil Theater today to get a preview of these new enhancements.

The additions include:

A brand new act, Icarian Games, paying tribute to Disney’s animated forests – and the mysterious creatures that inhabit them – featuring a pair of Ethiopian artists performing acrobatic feats in which one lies on his or her back and uses his or her legs and feet to toss the other performer in the air.

Aerial Hoop artists taking to the air, performing tricks during the “Dream of Colors” act, a tribute to the ink and paint animation artists, featuring dramatic colors “painted” by human trapeze artists on a suspended wheel.

A “flying” guitarist joining the Rhythmic Gymnastics act, soaring above the acrobats as they flip through the air.

In addition, new musical compositions will set a magnificent tone for the acts.

In the video below, check out a sampling of both Icarus Games and the Aerial Hoop artists:

The cast of Drawn to Life pose for a group photo.

Unicyclists practice as we visit the theater.

About Drawn to Life:

Drawn to Life debuted at Disney Springs on November 18th, 2021 and features an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry. The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, quintessential Cirque du Soleil acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.

