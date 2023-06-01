Cirque du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life” Announces Spring 2024 Schedule

Drawn to Life, the dazzling live theatrical production presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, has released its schedule through May 2024.

What’s Happening:

In spring 2024, guests can enjoy Drawn to Life with two performances daily, Wednesdays through Sundays at Disney Springs

with two performances daily, Wednesdays through Sundays at Wednesday through Saturday showtimes will be 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and two Sunday matinees at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets for next year’s performances are available for sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life

Drawn to Life has been delighting audiences at Disney Springs West Side since its November 2021 premiere with an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry.

has been delighting audiences at Disney Springs West Side since its November 2021 premiere with an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry. The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.

More Walt Disney World News: