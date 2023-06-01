Tiana’s Bayou Adventure – Everything New We Learned

Since the announcement that a Princess and the Frog based attraction would be replacing Splash Mountain, we’ve slowly received details on exactly what it would be. About a year ago, we got its name: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Since then, we’ve learned some details about the story including that it’s set after the events of the film where Tiana has created an employee-owned co-op called “Tiana’s Foods” that’s built in an old salt dome. Several new characters will be introduced including a musical band of critters that create instruments based on items found in the bayou. The characters were designed by Imagineer Laura West, while Eric Goldberg, who animated the alligator Louis, was also consulted. Also, all of the original voice talents from the film will be back for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Specifically mentioned were Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), Bruno Campos (Prince Naveen) and Michael-Leon Wooley (Louis).

Last week, I was at a media event held in New Orleans that showed us how Imagineers immersed themselves there as a part of the process of creating Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. I wrote about that experience and also transcribed a Question and Answer session with the Imagineers. Here, I’ve extracted some specific items about the attraction that were announced or gleaned from the event.

What We Learned About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure