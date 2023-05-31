Photos: Disney Vacation Club Kiosk and Refreshment Station Get New Looks in World Discovery

World Discovery at EPCOT continues to see some small changes, as both the Refreshment Station and Disney Vacation Club booth have received new paint jobs to fit in with the rest of the area.

Firstly, the Disney Vacation Club booth located just past Club Cool has been repainted with the World Discovery red and white color scheme. A new map of Disney Vacation Club across the globe has been installed, along with new benches featuring charging ports.

Over near Test Track, the Refreshment Station has reopened with a new look and new menu that includes Frozen Coca-Cola and Frozen Fanta Banana.

Last year, the Joffrey’s Coffee kiosk near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind also received this new color scheme.

