Photos: Disney Vacation Club Kiosk and Refreshment Station Get New Looks in World Discovery

World Discovery at EPCOT continues to see some small changes, as both the Refreshment Station and Disney Vacation Club booth have received new paint jobs to fit in with the rest of the area.
Firstly, the Disney Vacation Club booth located just past Club Cool has been repainted with the World Discovery red and white color scheme. A new map of Disney Vacation Club across the globe has been installed, along with new benches featuring charging ports.
Over near Test Track, the Refreshment Station has reopened with a new look and new menu that includes Frozen Coca-Cola and Frozen Fanta Banana.
Last year, the Joffrey’s Coffee kiosk near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind also received this new color scheme.
More Walt Disney World News:
- V.I.Passholder Days kicked off today at Walt Disney World, and with it comes a new Annual Passholder lounge inside The Land at EPCOT.
- Walt Disney World revealed more details on the return of the Disney Dining Plan, including what is and is not included in the updated plan. We also have a complete list of locations that will participate in the Dining Plan.
- June 6th is National Churro Day, and Disney Parks across the globe are celebrating with some special offerings.
