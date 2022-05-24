World Discovery Joffrey’s Coffee Location at EPCOT Gets a Makeover

As the transformation of EPCOT continues, as we quickly approach this Friday’s opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The Joffrey’s Coffee cart located near the new attraction has received a new paint job to better fit in with the World Discovery color scheme.

For those unaware, here’s a look at what the cart used to look like:

Photo: Joffreys.com

You can get quite the picturesque view of the Monorail alongside the Wonders of Xandar pavilion from this cart:

