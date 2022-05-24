Guest Relations Reopens at EPCOT With a New Look

EPCOT continues to step into the future as work progresses on the park’s transformation. The latest makeover to reopen is Guest Relations, now back in its original home on the west side of Spaceship Earth. The service was temporarily relocated in March when this location closed for refurbishment.

The signage above the door is new, matching the font of other locations in the World Celebration neighborhood. Inside, the flags representing the countries of World Showcase are gone, as are the images of Walt Disney behind the counter (the dreamer-in-chief will be honored with an upcoming statue behind Spaceship Earth). The new design reflects EPCOT’s current form, with the park’s original logo with the more modern colors.

The park’s logo has been added behind the desk and new lighting calls to mind the geodesic pattern of Spaceship Earth, which can be viewed outside the windows of this location.

Further connecting the new Guest Relations to EPCOT’s icon is the carpet, which pays homage to the shape of the 11,324 alucabond tiles that adorn the 180-foot park icon.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more updates on EPCOT’s progress as it continues to evolve into something new, yet classic all at the same time.