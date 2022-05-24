Photos/Video: The Hooligans Debut at EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion

Music has returned to the United Kingdom pavilion at EPCOT, as The Hooligans are now performing in the back courtyard of the pavilion.

What’s Happening:

  • After being a quiet area of EPCOT since the Walt Disney World Resort reopened from the pandemic related closure in 2020, music has finally returned to the United Kingdom pavilion.
  • The Hooligans perform British rock hits from the 1960s through 1990s at the United Kingdom gazebo.
  • Showtimes are currently scheduled as:
    • 3:00 PM
    • 4:15 PM
    • 5:30 PM
    • 7:00 PM
    • 8:00 PM

  • Check out our video of a full performance from The Hooligans below:

