Photos/Video: The Hooligans Debut at EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion

Music has returned to the United Kingdom pavilion at EPCOT, as The Hooligans are now performing in the back courtyard of the pavilion.
What’s Happening:
- After being a quiet area of EPCOT since the Walt Disney World Resort reopened from the pandemic related closure in 2020, music has finally returned to the United Kingdom pavilion.
- The Hooligans perform British rock hits from the 1960s through 1990s at the United Kingdom gazebo.
- Showtimes are currently scheduled as:
- 3:00 PM
- 4:15 PM
- 5:30 PM
- 7:00 PM
- 8:00 PM
- Check out our video of a full performance from The Hooligans below:
More EPCOT News:
- Can you believe that the third and current iteration of the Journey into Imagination attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year? To celebrate, two excellent new pins have been released at EPCOT’s Creations Shop.
- EPCOT continues to step into the future as work progresses on the park’s transformation. The latest makeover to reopen is Guest Relations, now back in its original home on the west side of Spaceship Earth. The service was temporarily relocated in March when this location closed for refurbishment.
- We are only days away from the official opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. It was announced that there will be no standby line for this attraction once it opens. You will only be able to ride if you have a virtual queue boarding group or purchase Lightning Lane. If you go to My Disney Experience, although this attraction is not available yet, it has been added on the homepage.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning