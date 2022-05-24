New Limited Edition Journey into Imagination with Figment 20th Anniversary Pins Released at EPCOT

Can you believe that the third and current iteration of the Journey into Imagination attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year? To celebrate, two excellent new pins have been released at EPCOT’s Creations Shop.

Two new pins have been released at EPCOT, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Journey into Imagination with Figment

Both limited edition pins retail for $19.99 and come on backer cards shaped like the Imagination Institute logo.

The second pin is an Annual Passholder exclusive, and features a spinner showcasing the different sensory labs that you go through in the attraction.

Journey into Imagination with Figment originally opened on June 2nd, 2002 as a Figment-filled replacement of the unpopular second version of the attraction, Journey into Your Imagination.

Check out our full ride through of the attraction from 2020:

