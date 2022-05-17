Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Temporarily Moving to Genie+ from Individual Lightning Lane Starting May 31

With the new E-Ticket attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opening at EPCOT later this month, the park is making some adjustments to its Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane line-up.
What’s Happening:
- As previously announced, when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opens on May 27th, it will offer an Individual Lightning Lane option.
- In turn, however, what was previously the park’s newest attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, will be temporarily moving to Genie+.
- Starting on May 31st, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will join the list of Genie+ options at EPCOT instead of offering a la carte entry via Individual Lightning Lane.
- Currently, this change is set to last through August 7th.
- Notably, this follows a protocol Walt Disney World is already observing with other popular attractions.
- In February, the resort moved Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, Frozen Ever After, and Space Mountain to Genie+ from Individual Lightning Lane, while Expedition Everest joined that list once it reopened from its refurbishment. Each of these offerings is currently set to return to ILL after August 7th.
- Starting May 31st, the current list of attractions offering Individual Lightning Lane purchase options will be:
