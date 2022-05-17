Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Temporarily Moving to Genie+ from Individual Lightning Lane Starting May 31

With the new E-Ticket attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opening at EPCOT later this month, the park is making some adjustments to its Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane line-up.

What’s Happening:

As previously announced, when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opens on May 27th, it will offer an Individual Lightning Lane option.

In turn, however, what was previously the park’s newest attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Starting on May 31st, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will join the list of Genie+ options at EPCOT instead of offering a la carte entry via Individual Lightning Lane.

Currently, this change is set to last through August 7th.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind: