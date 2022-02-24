Walt Disney World Moving Three Popular Attractions to Disney Genie+ for a Limited Time

Walt Disney World is making a significant tweak to its recently-launched Disney Genie+ system — albeit for a limited time. Through August 7th, three popular attractions will forgo offering Individual Lightning Lane and instead be added to Disney Genie+.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning tomorrow, February 25th through August 7th, three Walt Disney World attractions will temporarily be offered as Disney Genie+ selections instead of offering Individual Lightning Lane purchases.
- These attractions include:
- During this time period, these attractions will not be available for purchase a la carte. This is to help give guests more options during the busy spring and summer seasons.
- During the past holiday season, this change was also implemented with the additional inclusion of Expedition Everest. However, Expedition Everest is currently closed for refurbishment through mid-April. It’s unclear whether the attraction will return to Individual Lightning Lane when it does reopen or whether it'll be added to Disney Genie+ like it was in the winter.
- Meanwhile, the following attractions will remain the only Individual Lightning Lane options during this period:
- More information about Lightning Lane can be found on the official Walt Disney World website.
More Walt Disney World:
- What does it mean that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a first-of-its-kind immersive experience? Here to answer that question are three people who helped create this bold new adventure in a galaxy far, far away: Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge and Creative Director Cory Rouse from Walt Disney Imagineering, and Mikhael Tara Garver, director of immersive experiences for this audacious project.
- In just one week, the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will officially open to guests as the immersive experience transporting fans to the galaxy far, far away. The Disney Parks Blog has showcased some merchandise that will be available onboard at a new boutique called The Chandrila Collection.
- Spring is nearly here and that means it’s almost time for the Flower & Garden Festival at EPCOT! In anticipation of the upcoming event, the Disney Parks Blog is giving fans a first look at this year’s merchandise collections that will feature Orange Bird, Figment and more.