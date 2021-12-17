Walt Disney World Moving Four Popular Attractions to Disney Genie+ for a Limited Time

Walt Disney World is making a significant tweak to its recently-launched Disney Genie+ system — albeit for a limited time. For two weeks, four popular attractions will forgo offering Individual Lightning Lane and instead be added to Disney Genie+.
What’s Happening:
- From December 19th, 2021 until January 3rd, 2022, four Walt Disney World attractions (one in each park) will temporarily be offered as Disney Genie+ selections instead of offering Individual Lightning Lane purchases.
- These attractions include:
- Meanwhile, the following attractions will remain the only Individual Lightning Lane options during this period:
- More information about Lightning Lane can be found on Walt Disney World’s site.
More Walt Disney World news:
- Yesterday, runDisney announced dates for more of their 2022-2023 races.
- Select Walt Disney World tours will be returning starting next year.
- Mobile Checkout has expanded to two more retail locations: Mickey's of Hollywood in Disney's Hollywood Studios and Island Mercantile in Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- And, finally, while they’re not back just yet, parking lot trams were spotted testing at the Magic Kingdom.