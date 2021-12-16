Merchandise Mobile Checkout Expands to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Shopping at the Walt Disney World Resort continues to get even easier! Today, merchandise mobile checkout has been added to more stores along with the service making a first-time appearance at both Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

The convenient service that allows you to scan barcodes of merchandise items and checkout using your mobile device, launches today at Mickey's of Hollywood in Disney's Hollywood Studios

The two stores added to the service today join the handful of other stores already offering the service in Walt Disney World. Stores already equipped with merchandise mobile checkout include: the Emporium at Magic Kingdom Disney Springs EPCOT

How to Use Mobile Checkout:

To get started, you can scan the QR codes seen throughout the store while grabbing a clear shopping bag, or click on the plus button in the Walt Disney World App and then click on “Shop in Store – Now Testing.”

Once all items are scanned and in the bag, Guests check out using the Walt Disney World App, which gives access to select eligible discounts and promotional offers.

After paying, a QR code will appear that a Cast Member will scan before you leave the store.